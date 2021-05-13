Microsoft has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso a $100,000 grant. The grant will support the El Paso Health Education and Awareness Team and provide resources to low-income neighborhoods in the 79905 ZIP code, including reliable and affordable internet, free technology, job skills training and assistance with COVID-19 vaccination. Texas Tech and Microsoft made the announcement Tuesday at an outdoor event with the Corbins, Sambrano, San Juan and Lincoln neighborhood associations.
Microsoft awards $100,000 grant to support South Central neighborhoods
