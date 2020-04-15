The National Association of Plan Advisors has recognized Michael Houghton with Houghton Financial Partners as a top financial wealth advisor on its 2020 Top Retirement Plan Advisors Under 40 list.
Established in 2014, the list is based on applications from nominees designated by NAPA Broker-Dealer/RIA Firm Partners. The applications are vetted by a panel of senior advisor industry experts.
