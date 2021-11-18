The Paso del Norte Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute recently introduced its founding leadership cabinet members. The board chair is Sharon Butterworth, a mental health advocate in El Paso, and the vice chair is Tracy Yellen with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. Other members are: Lisa Piesen, L&F Distributors; Stacy Hunt Spier, Hunt Family Foundation; John Hjalmquist, Pizza Properties; Mark Walker, attorney with Dickinson Wright; and Henry Gallardo, Strategic Wealth Advisors. The center, which was launched in July, provides “policy and program guidance for regional initiatives and advances mental health awareness efforts in the Paso del Norte region.”

