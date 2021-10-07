The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has begun the multimillion-dollar renovation and modernization of its labor and delivery unit. The three-month project includes renovated suites with private bathrooms and showers, new furniture and flooring, and updated lighting and artwork. The nurses stations will also be renovated, with new lighting, flooring, painting and artwork throughout the unit. The Hospitals of Providence is operated by Tenet Healthcare and includes the Memorial, Providence Children’s, Sierra, East and Transmountain hospitals.

