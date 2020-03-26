Abundant Living Faith Center has joined with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to distribute food from its Westside church. It will distribute 1,000 boxes a day. They are available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release. Other “mega pantry” distribution sites include Katie’s Pantry at 4801 Sun Valley, Kelly Center for Hunger Relief at 915 N. Florence, Camino de Vida at 7822 San Jose and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger at 9541 Plaza Circle. Information: ElPasoansFightingHunger.org.

