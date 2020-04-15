Students at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine have raised $1,268 to help patients and their families, as well as health care workers. The funds support University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso’s COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund. The fund was created in partnership with the El Paso Children’s Foundation. Meanwhile, the students’ medical education continues. In the new era of social distancing, students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso have switched to remote online learning.

