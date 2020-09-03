The American Psychiatric Association Foundation selected Abhinav Mishra, a fourth-year student at the Foster School of Medicine, for itsMedical Student Externship in Addiction Psychiatry fellowship program. The fellowship included a cash stipend to support Mishra for a month this summer while he shadowed a Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso psychiatrist and studied substance abuse. The program supports racial/ethnic minority medical students interested in studying psychiatric care for substance use disorders, including strategies for prevention and early intervention.

