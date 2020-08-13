Superior HealthPlan has awarded a $2,000 grant to the Paul L.Foster School of Medicine’s Medical Student Run Clinic. The grant will help provide free primary and preventive health care education, including COVID-19 safety precautions, at the clinic through the university’s Care Van. The mobile health unit is used by the clinic and TTUHSC El Paso departments to provide health screening and education in rural areas of El Paso and West Texas. Medical Students operate the clinic in the Socorro Ramirez Community Center in Sparks twice a month. Led by faculty physician volunteers, students conduct blood pressure, glucose and lipid checks, screen patients for obesity, conduct Pap tests for cervical cancer and perform mammograms for breast cancer.

