The American Breast Cancer Foundation has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso a $7,500 grant for breast cancer screenings at the Foster School of Medicine’s Medical Student Run Clinic. The clinic provides diagnostic, preventive and educational care to residents in Sparks, Texas, a poor community just outside of the El Paso city limits. With help from Desert Imaging’s Mammos on the Move mobile mammography bus, the grant will support bilingual breast health education and mammograms, as well as follow-up diagnostic testing, for about 50 women.

