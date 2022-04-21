The American Breast Cancer Foundation has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso a $7,500 grant for breast cancer screenings at the Foster School of Medicine’s Medical Student Run Clinic. The clinic provides diagnostic, preventive and educational care to residents in Sparks, Texas, a poor community just outside of the El Paso city limits. With help from Desert Imaging’s Mammos on the Move mobile mammography bus, the grant will support bilingual breast health education and mammograms, as well as follow-up diagnostic testing, for about 50 women.
hot
Medical student clinic receives grant to provide mammograms in underserved community
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Property tax valuations skyrocket in El Paso
- El Paso Easter parades, egg hunts, carnivals & more
- El Paso foreign trade zone eyes expansion
- Vinton steel mill cited, faces $364,078 in fines
- Shatner, Esposito to appear at El Paso Comic Con
- El Paso to groove with Earth, Wind & Fire at Plaza Theatre
- Whispers: Food news and an El Paso artist in Paris
- MCA Foundation names new board members
- In Segundo Barrio, a Catholic kitchen provides hope and a hot meal
- UTEP Dinner Theatre's 'Into the Woods' honors Stephen Sondheim
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Tennessee man admits using federal COVID-19 aid for himself
- Early voting starts Wednesday for West Virginia primary
- 6 rebels, 1 soldier killed in Kashmir ahead of Modi's visit
- Congressman Pat Fallon holds town hall meeting in Hooks to discuss current issues
- Slovenia to hold election amid divisions over populist path
- US officials land in Solomons to discuss China pact concerns
- Shanghai promises to improve food supplies, trade
- Athletics play the Rangers in first of 3-game series
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.