The American Psychiatric Association has awarded a $5,000 grant to Shannon Tung, a student at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, to support her project, which is studying post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms in El Paso patients. “This grant will help us share results from the research we’re conducting and allow the El Paso community to be more aware of mental health issues, specifically trauma-related symptoms and PTSD,” Tung said.

