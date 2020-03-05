Del Sol Medical Center, at 10301 Gateway West on the Eastside, has named Dr. Ogechika “Oge” Alozie chief medical officer. “Dr. Alozie brings longstanding expertise in patient care, health informatics, technology and innovation,” Del Sol CEO David Shimp said in a statement. “He is devoted to patients in the El Paso area, combining excellent patient care with innovation to achieve some of the best care in Texas.” Alozie is board certified in infectious disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board certified in clinical informatics by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Benin in Benin City, Nigeria, and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. He completed his residency and internship in internal medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, followed by his fellowship training in infectious disease at the University of Minnesota.
hot
Medical center names chief medical officer
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-vacant building under renovation as Downtown revitalization spills into Texas Street
- 5 things to know about ‘Goddess of Pop’ Cher
- El Paso native named executive director of CASFV
- El Paso women to participate in leadership program
- Transtelco CEO speaks at business incubator; how he grew company from 3 to 400 employees
- El Pasoans honor first responders at luncheon
- End of the road for Kiss: 3 things you didn’t know
- Pancho Villa’s stash house
- Inside the restoration of one of El Paso's most iconic buildings: Trost's Plaza Hotel
- Whispers: Urban Air, new gig and moving west
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Medical center names chief medical officer
- Restored Plaza Hotel hiring 125 people ahead of opening
- El Paso broker named Texas Realtor of the Year
- Texas Gas Service announces promotion
- El Pasoan reelected to state board
- Engineering and architecture firm announces promotion
- El Paso student selected for space camp
- Bank of America donates to Project Vida