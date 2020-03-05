Alozie

Del Sol Medical Center, at 10301 Gateway West on the Eastside, has named Dr. Ogechika “Oge” Alozie chief medical officer. “Dr. Alozie brings longstanding expertise in patient care, health informatics, technology and innovation,” Del Sol CEO David Shimp said in a statement. “He is devoted to patients in the El Paso area, combining excellent patient care with innovation to achieve some of the best care in Texas.” Alozie is board certified in infectious disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board certified in clinical informatics by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Benin in Benin City, Nigeria, and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. He completed his residency and internship in internal medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, followed by his fellowship training in infectious disease at the University of Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0