The Meadows Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund was established in partnership with the United Way of El Paso County to support nonprofit organizations serving the most vulnerable in the community, including the homeless, elderly and food insecure.
Meadows Foundation supports COVID-19 response
- El Paso Inc. staff
