McDonald’s restaurants are expecting to hire about 600 employees this summer in El Paso as restaurants begin to reopen their dining rooms. McDonald’s says it has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect its employees and customers. The company has given out more than $26,000 in tuition assistance and supported 18 restaurant employees in El Paso since the start of the year as part of its Archways to Opportunity program.
McDonald’s to hire about 600 this summer
- El Paso Inc. staff
