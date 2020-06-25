McDonald’s restaurants are expecting to hire about 600 employees this summer in El Paso as restaurants begin to reopen their dining rooms. McDonald’s says it has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect its employees and customers. The company has given out more than $26,000 in tuition assistance and supported 18 restaurant employees in El Paso since the start of the year as part of its Archways to Opportunity program.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.