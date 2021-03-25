McDonald’s El Paso celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant in far east El Paso County on Wednesday, March 24. The new location creates more than 80 jobs. According to a news release. Features include a redesigned dining area, self-service kiosk, third drive-thru window and play area. The restaurant at 12181 Eastlake is owned and operated by Castro Enterprises led by El Paso businessman Richard Castro.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.