The Medical Center of the Americas’ Innovation Center is launching a monthly event series that will feature speakers who are developing companies in a wide variety of tech areas, particularly startups founded by Latino entrepreneurs that are working in unmet markets. The “Uncovering Markets” series begins with a virtual event 4 p.m. Feb. 15 that features Erik Cardenas, co-founder and CEO of Zócalo Health. For more information or to sign up for an upcoming event, visit mcamericas.org/innovation.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.