The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation has received a $163,000 grant from global pharmaceutical company Bristol Meyers Squib to launch a clinical trial academy. The goal is to grow the clinical research workforce and the number of outpatient clinics conducting clinical research in the El Paso region. The 12-month pilot program will help outpatient clinics and health care professionals conduct clinical research, launch operations or partner with groups to conduct trials. “The overall end impact of this project is to realize a clinical trial ecosystem built by and for Hispanics that competes globally for community-based clinical research to better the outcomes of this community of color,” Michaele Linden-Johnson, MCA Foundation director of clinical trials and business development, said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.