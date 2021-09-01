The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation recently hired Philip Morton as product development lab manager. Morton, a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur, will manage the upcoming Product and Supplier Development Lab, which will support med-tech innovators, startups, suppliers and manufacturers. “The development and manufacture of new products can have enormous impact for individual companies and the region as a whole,” Nancy Lowery, the foundation’s senior director of innovation, said in a news release. “However, the process is laden with pitfalls. With Philip Morton on board, we hope to help innovators and established companies navigate this process and launch successful products.”

