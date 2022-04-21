The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation has announced new board members. Serving on the board of the foundation and MCA Holdings are: Lane Gaddy, CEO of W. Silver Recycling; Jessica Goldman Pretiger, senior vice president at Shared Assessments LLC; and Sean Ihorn, director of accounting at Flo Networks. Serving on the board of MCA Realty Companies are: Melinda Becker, Public Service Board attorney; Christian Perez Giese, senior vice president at CBRE; Lane Gaddy; and Josh Hunt, executive vice president of Hunt Companies. Serving on the board of BMIA Inc. are: Lisa Budtke, director of treasury services and investor relations at El Paso Electric; Josh Hunt; and Linda Troncoso, president of TRE & Associates. Board members serve three-year terms. The MCA Foundation works to develop the health care and life science sectors in the region.

