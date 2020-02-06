The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation has named Linda Troncoso as its new board chair and Rick Francis as vice-chair. Troncoso is president of TRE & Associates, a civil engineering and consulting firm based in El Paso and Austin. Francis is chairman of WestStar Bank Holding Company Inc. and the chief executive of WestStar Bank. The MCA has also added three new staff members. They are: Pearl Ayala, director of accounting; Xavier Cardenas, director of engineering projects; Christopher Lindner, senior director of health care programs.
