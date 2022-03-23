The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation has hired Brenda Durner as its workforce coordinator. Durner has more than 10 years of experience in education and was a technology teacher and facilitator in North Carolina where she led staff development and training programs. The MCA Foundation is guiding the development of a medical and life sciences campus over 440 acres in South Central El Paso. “Brenda will work across the MCA’s programs and with our education and community partners to support and bring more STEM activities, programs and opportunities to our region’s students from K-12+,” Jackie Butler, the MCA’s senior director of operations, said in a statement.

