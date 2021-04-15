The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $750,000 to the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation Innovation Center. The 2021 SPRINT Challenge grant will help fund the creation of a product development and supplier lab, which will support innovators and companies working to address the shortage of PPE and other medical supplies, diagnostics and devices. The national SPRINT Challenge competition was designed to support the development, creation or expansion of programs that accelerate technology-based economic development and respond to the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The MCA Foundation was one of 44 organizations nationwide awarded grants through the challenge.
MCA Foundation awarded $750,000 grant
- El Paso Inc. staff
