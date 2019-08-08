The Medical Center of the Americas is looking for innovators, entrepreneurs and tech startups looking for help developing their existing research, prototypes and ideas into a commercial venture, or take their product or service to the next level. The program includes a series of targeted boot camps supplemented by office hours, expert panels, networking opportunities, mentors, a professional resource network and connections to capital. The program is free for qualifying applicants. Apply at www.mcamericas.org/innovation.
