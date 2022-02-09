Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit based in Houston, has appointed Estrella Escobar, Mayor Oscar Leeser’s chief of staff, to its first El Paso Regional Advisory Board. Escobar, who has more than 25 years of experience in public policy, crisis management, local and state government, public affairs, higher education and corporate relations, also serves on the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees and is a member of the Hispanic Leaders Association. Established in 1989, Children at Risk works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality.
hot
Mayor Oscar Leeser’s chief of staff appointed to Children at Risk advisory board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heidi Klum not surprised by Simon Cowell proposal
- Ahead of El Paso show, Kansas talks violin rock
- Residency programs ease El Paso’s doctor shortage
- Where are they now? Former El Paso Electric CEO Mary Kipp
- Resale tickets soar for sold-out Bad Bunny show
- Marco Antonio Solis ‘El Buki’ to perform in El Paso
- San Diego holding company bets on border business
- City breaks ground on $39M police command center
- El Paso Valentine’s event roundup
- El Paso city manager receives lifetime achievement award
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Resideo acquires home security brand with borderland ties
- Child Guidance Center begins $3.2 million expansion
- El Paso hospital names new chief nursing officer
- MCA launches startup event series
- Bank names chief loan administrator officer
- Engineering consulting firm adds to El Paso office
- Architect joins Broaddus & Associates in El Paso
- El Paso family creates $30,000 scholarship endowment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.