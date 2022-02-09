Estrella Escobar

Estrella Escobar

Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit based in Houston, has appointed Estrella Escobar, Mayor Oscar Leeser’s chief of staff, to its first El Paso Regional Advisory Board. Escobar, who has more than 25 years of experience in public policy, crisis management, local and state government, public affairs, higher education and corporate relations, also serves on the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees and is a member of the Hispanic Leaders Association. Established in 1989, Children at Risk works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality.

