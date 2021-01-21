Escobar
Diane Sierra

El Paso’s new mayor, Oscar Leeser, has named Estrella Escobar his senior chief of staff. Escobar has more than 25 years of experience in public policy, crisis management, local and state government, public affairs, higher education and corporate relations. Most recently, she worked at the University of Texas at El Paso as the senior advisor to the president. She is a member of the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees and the Hispanic Leaders Association.

