El Paso’s new mayor, Oscar Leeser, has named Estrella Escobar his senior chief of staff. Escobar has more than 25 years of experience in public policy, crisis management, local and state government, public affairs, higher education and corporate relations. Most recently, she worked at the University of Texas at El Paso as the senior advisor to the president. She is a member of the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees and the Hispanic Leaders Association.
hot
Mayor Oscar Leeser names chief of staff
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Which bars dominated borderland booze sales?
- Whispers: Digital drive-by, moving on and congrats
- State commission considers El Paso Historic District
- Vaccine ‘demand is huge’ as doses go quickly
- El Paso pediatrician appointed to state committee
- Tecma acquires trucking company
- 3 named to Federal Reserve El Paso Branch board
- Workforce Solutions identifies region’s ‘hot jobs’
- Foundation announces board officers, members
- My podiatrist, a former kick boxer, quite the guy
Images
Videos
Latest News
- CultureSpan Marketing names president
- Mayor Oscar Leeser names chief of staff
- El Paso ranked among top cities to live
- City appoints interim animal services director
- Sun Metro awarded grant
- El Paso-area credit union recognized for community and communication efforts
- NAMI announces new executive director
- El Paso law firm and partner recognized
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.