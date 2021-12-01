UTEP Athletics has partnered with Mattress Firm in El Paso, owned by Dan Longoria, which will be the presenting sponsor for the 2021-22 Miner men’s basketball season. The partnership was secured by Van Wagner, the multimedia rights holder for the Miners. Mattress Firm and its 15 El Paso and Las Cruces locations will be highlighted throughout the Miners’ season.

