Engineering News Record Texas & Louisiana has recognized two projects in El Paso, which were constructed by Sundt Construction. The Texas Department of Transportation’s Go 10 project won 2020 Best Project in the highway/bridges category, and the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso’s Blue Flame building renovation won a 2020 Safety Excellence Award of Merit. The Go 10 project expanded Interstate 10 on the Westside, adding new lanes. It also included the reconstruction of ramps and overpasses, as well as other infrastructure improvements. Built in the 1950s for El Paso Natural Gas Co., the long-vacant Blue Flame building in Downtown now has 120 apartments for low-income residents. Over the past 10 years, Sundt has completed over $1 billion in project work in the El Paso region.

