Marathon Petroleum, which operates an oil refinery in El Paso, has donated $30,000 to the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The announcement was made during the school’s Meet the Class event Tuesday. The inaugural class of 40 students begins classes on July 6 at the dental school, the only one in West Texas and first to open in Texas in 50 years. The gift will establish a dental patient fund at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic to help low-income and uninsured patients access dental services. The 38,000-square-foot clinic in South Central El Paso will offer initial exams with X-rays and treatment plans, including cleanings, fillings and emergency treatments.

