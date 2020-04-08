Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which operates an oil refinery in El Paso, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. It is the highest honor among Energy Star awards. In addition to its greenhouse gas emissions intensity reductions, Marathon is expanding its renewable fuel manufacturing and blending capabilities. Projects include the conversion of the company’s Dickinson, North Dakota, refinery into a renewable diesel plant.

