Texan by Nature, a conservation nonprofit founded by former first lady Laura Bush, has included Marathon Petroleum in its Nature 20, an annual ranking of companies with Texas operations that have demonstrated a commitment to innovative work in conservation. Marathon, which operates a refinery in El Paso, was recognized for its community investment, water conservation practices, employee volunteerism, habitat restoration, landfill diversion and reductions in energy consumption. The company invested $400,000 in educational programs in 10 El Paso schools, invested $100,000 in a mobile education lab and supported the development of the Paso del Norte Trail.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.