The Marathon Petroleum Corporation Foundation has donated $273,838 to the Foundation for El Paso Community College. The funding will be used to create the Marathon Petroleum Corporation High School to College Transition Program in Welding Technology. The program, which is designed to addresses the regional need for certified welders, will provide students a pathway from Riverside High School’s welding program to El Paso Community College. Marathon Petroleum Corporation employees will serve as mentors to students.

