Marathon Petroleum Foundation has awarded a $30,000 grant to Project Vida. The donation will provide opportunities for Henderson Middle School students to participate in Project Vida’s After-School Enrichment and Best Buy Teen Tech Center programs. The grant will also help Project Vida revitalize some of its affordable housing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.