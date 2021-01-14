Makios Technology, an IT company and network solutions provider in El Paso, has donated computer equipment and Microsoft 365 subscriptions to Familias Triunfadoras Inc, a nonprofit in San Elizario that works to empower women and their families. The equipment and Microsoft subscriptions will help vulnerable children who don’t have access to computers to do homework. The company gives back to the community through its Makios Community Stewardship initiative, which provides technology to nonprofit organizations.

