LULAC Council No. 8 has awarded $1,000 scholarships to seven students in El Paso. They are: Victor Campos, UTEP; Evely Alvarez, UTEP; Abigal Rodriguez, University of California, Berkley; Gladys Reveles, UTEP; Miguel Serna, Texas Tech University; Yezenia Chasco, UTEP; Reymond Herrera, UT Austin. Founded in 1929, the League of United Latin American Citizens is the oldest Latino civil rights group in the U.S. The organization has more than 1,000 councils nationwide that work to empower Latino communities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.