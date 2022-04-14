Nicole Ortega Cobb, a Loretto alumna, former science teacher and parent of Loretto students, is the new president of Loretto Academy. She will transition into the position in May upon the retirement of Sister Mary “Buffy” Boesen, who has led the school for more than 22 years. Cobb has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvard University and two master’s degrees from Stanford University. As a science teacher at Loretto, she developed the Women in Science and Engineering, or WISE, festival to encourage her students to explore and share their interests in science. And in 2018, Cobb was named Loretto’s Teacher of the Year. She is a co-founder of the nonprofit El Jardin Birth and Family Resource Center.

