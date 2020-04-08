Luisa Nava has been named vice president at Lone Star Title. Nava, who joined the company in 2003, is an escrow officer and branch manager of its office at 1368 N. Zaragoza. She is a graduate of Americas High School, fluent in Spanish, and specializes in residential and new home construction closings for El Paso homebuyers. Lone Star Title has seven licensed escrow officers who are Remote Online Notary certified.

