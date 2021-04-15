El Paso Locomotive has extended its relationship with KVIA Channel 7 as its official local TV partner through the 2021 season. This will be the third year of the partnership. A minimum of eight home games will be broadcast live on El Paso – Las Cruces CW. Locomotive FC’s first home match at Southwest University Park is May 8 against New Mexico United.

