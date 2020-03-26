A group of service industry volunteers led by Maggie Asfahani, owner of Salt + Honey Bakery Café, has established a fund to help food and beverage workers who have been laid off or are working significantly reduced hours. “Restaurants, bars and coffee shops are inherently social places, so guidance from health authorities to limit exposure to crowds and to practice social distancing hit us all hard,” Asfahani said in a news release. The fund is managed by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, and the money will be distributed by Workforce Solutions Borderplex, which will make $50 payments via PayPal to qualifying applicants. For more information, to apply or to donate, visit pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/ep-workers-fund.
Local restaurateurs open fund to help food, beverage workers
- El Paso Inc. staff
