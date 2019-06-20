The Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program has selected Alyssa Cervantes Benavides to represent El Paso in the program. Cervantes Benavides is the associate managing director of the Office of Clinical Informatics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. She is a doctoral student in Tech’s Educational Leadership and Policy program, where her research is focused on addressing the national Latino college completion gap. The fellowship program is a professional development initiative that recruits and engages with a community of leaders to promote equitable education policy.
hot