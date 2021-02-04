The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded Arrowhead Innovation Center and MCA Innovation Center each $25,000. The local non-profits were recognized at the L2M Prize Competition for the most creative and actionable ideas that support a more inclusive research and development innovation ecosystem. MCA’s winning submission is designed to grow the Nurse to Innovator Program, linking nurse innovators with engineers and experts in digital manufacturing to improve the health and safety of frontline health care workers across the region. The project also received a $75,000 grant from the Workers Lab Innovation Fund that will complement the L2M funding and provide additional support. Arrowhead was recognized for its plans to launch the Innovation Ecosystem Connect Platform to connect small businesses with national labs and research institutions for growth, development and technology transfer, addressing the challenge small businesses face having limited access to federal entities.
