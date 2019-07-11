The U.S. Consulate in Juárez has awarded LIMBS International a $6,971 grant. The funds will be used to train 15 prosthetic technicians working in Mexico in the cities of Chihuahua, Cuauhtémoc and Juárez. LIMBS International partners with clinics around the world to help people walk again. It has distributed its durable, cheap prosthetic limb system in almost 50 countries. According to the nonprofit, there are more than 30 million amputees in the developing world, and 95% of them lack access to prosthetics.
