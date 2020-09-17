The El Paso Public Library has teamed up with MANGO Languages to offer a free language-learning program. MANGO Languages is a service that offers more than 70 different online language courses, including Spanish, Italian and French. The service is accessible on mobile and desktop platforms and available to anyone who has an El Paso Public Library Card.

