Legacy Real Estate Services has announced its top producers for the month of November. Giles Weisenberger was the top listing agent and David Rodríguez was the top selling agent.
hot
Legacy Real Estate recognizes top producers
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City of El Paso announces hire
- Whispers
- Incumbent faces former aid in council runoff
- Wear El Paso pride on your sleeve – literally
- Early voting underway for mayoral, city council runoffs
- Hit by pandemic, city suspends recycling program
- WinterFest scaled down to lights, online concerts
- UTEP president named to space company’s advisory board
- Airport employee included in top 40 list
- Turkey overload? Bring on the birria
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Rains in western Indonesia leave 2 dead, 2,700 homes flooded
- Thousands killed in Ethiopia's conflict, Tigray side asserts
- Qatar official sees 'some movements' toward ending boycott
- AP Week in Pictures, North America
- The Latest: Fauci apologizes for saying UK rushed vaccine
- Fauci apologizes for suggesting UK rushed vaccine decision
- AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
- Q&A: Britain's OK of COVID-19 vaccine sparks speedy debate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.