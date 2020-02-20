Legacy Real Estate Services hosted its annual awards banquet. Linda Gunter was recognized as the top listing agent for number of listings in 2019 and top selling agent for both number and dollar volume of listings. Giles Weisenberger was recognized as the top listing agent for dollar amount of listings and the top producer for 2019. Gunter, Weisenberger and Ellen Speights also received the Gold Club Award. Adriana Cabrera, Alberto Serrano, Clementina Ruiz and Hector Trillo received the Silver Club Award.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso's first Lush store opens at Cielo Vista Mall
- One of El Paso's tallest towers getting new anchor tenant, sign
- Valerie Ponzio releases long-awaited ‘Órale’ video
- El Paso 2.0 gathering to address economy
- 2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees
- Inspired by her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s, El Paso native starts business
- Western Tech gives $250,000 to El Paso Children’s
- Construction to start on swanky private jet terminal at El Paso airport
- Trump executive order would politicize architecture
- Fast-growing El Paso recycler expands to Santa Teresa, plans 120,000-square-foot facility
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- CommUNITY en Acción announces new chair, board
- UTEP launches nonprofit administration certificate
- PDX Printing has moved
- Health information exchange grows
- Virgin Galactic’s space plane arrives at Spaceport America
- El Paso attorney recognized, speaks on panels
- Kemp Smith attorneys recognized
- El Paso law firm recognized