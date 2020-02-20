Legacy Real Estate Services hosted its annual awards banquet. Linda Gunter was recognized as the top listing agent for number of listings in 2019 and top selling agent for both number and dollar volume of listings. Giles Weisenberger was recognized as the top listing agent for dollar amount of listings and the top producer for 2019. Gunter, Weisenberger and Ellen Speights also received the Gold Club Award. Adriana Cabrera, Alberto Serrano, Clementina Ruiz and Hector Trillo received the Silver Club Award.

0
0
0
0
0