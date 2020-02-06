hot Legacy Real Estate names top performers El Paso Inc. staff Feb 6, 2020 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Legacy Real Estate Services has named its top performers for January. Ellen Speights was the top listing agent and Giles Weisenberger was the top selling agent. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMessage from SISD Supt. Dr. José Espinoza$10 billion startup based in India invests in Mesa InnAarón Sánchez memoir inspires TV comedyLive music drives billions in new investment in arenas nationwideEl Paso McDonald’s owner wins company’s top awardArt at Work: Capturing culture, history, community‘I Love El Paso’ event seeks to inspire young leadersWhispers: Hotel on the list, two worlds and TruFit newsKhalid surprises Capistrano and Presa students with visit, giftsJohn Boomer joins River Oaks Properties ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News After Texas Supreme Court declines to hear arena appeal, Grossman bolsters legal team to ask again MCA Foundation names chair, new staff Union Pacific expanding Santa Teresa terminal Medical society names president, trauma teams honored Two more companies move operations to Spaceport America Chief appraiser appointed to board War Eagles Air Museum names new director HUB International announces promotion