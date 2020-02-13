Legacy Real Estate Services has hired Jessica Boehm as client care coordinator in charge of marketing. Boehm is a graduate of the University of Northwestern – St. Paul, where she most recently worked as a digital marketing assistant, overseeing content creation for digital marketing efforts.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- One El Paso chef’s journey from flipping burgers to restaurant owner, via Las Vegas
- Tolls on expressway? Not in ‘near future’
- Name roach after your ex, help zoo
- Construction to start on swanky private jet terminal at El Paso airport
- Medical offices planned in far West
- After Texas Supreme Court declines to hear arena appeal, Grossman bolsters legal team to ask again
- El Pasoan named to Austin-based nonprofit board
- Inspired by her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s, El Paso native starts business
- Playlist: Freestyle Love Jam
- Chief appraiser appointed to board
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- WestStar names two to its board
- El Paso CPA appointed to state commission
- El Paso law firm hires associates
- Joyce Wilson to chair health network board
- Texas Tech El Paso professor recognized
- Health clinic opens on Westside
- Dickinson Wright implements paid parental leave
- Always Best Care expands into El Paso