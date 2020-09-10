Legacy Real Estate Services has announced its top producers for the month of August. Marie Gaddy was the top listing agent and Giles Weisenberger was top selling agent.
hot
Legacy Real Estate announces August top producers
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso children’s museum groundbreaking planned in coming months
- British consul looking at El Paso business as UK negotiates trade agreement with US
- Whispers
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- Flush with wine, New Mexico vineyards need room for new harvest. Their request: drink wine!
- Pelican Energy Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire the Surface Pressure Control Flow Business Unit of Baker Hughes
- Plaza Hotel’s rebirth
- ‘Be prickly. Bloom brightly.’
- Two people hospitalized after East Texas plane crash
Images
Videos
Latest News
- UTEP names chief legal officer
- SBNG announces promotions
- Blue Road Investments expands its El Paso warehouse portfolio
- Children’s hospital receives donation
- Bank of America donates to El Paso nonprofits
- Legacy Real Estate announces August top producers
- McConnell clashes with McGrath over 9/11 comments
- UN condemns killing of LGBT activist in northern Mexico,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.