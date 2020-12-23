Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit ratings organization, has given The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain, Sierra, and Memorial hospitals, as well as Las Palmas Medical Center “A” grades. Hospitals are graded on a scale of “A” to “F” based on 27 process and outcome measures, including infections, problems with surgery and practices to prevent errors. Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, Foundation Surgical Hospital of El Paso received a “B” grade. University Medical Center of El Paso received a “C” grade. For more information, go online to HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
Leapfrog Group releases hospital ratings
- El Paso Inc. staff
