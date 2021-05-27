Leapfrog Group has given Las Palmas Medical Center, as well as The Hospitals of Providence’s Sierra, Memorial and Transmountain hospitals “A” grades. The watchdog group rates hospitals on a scale of “A” to “F” based on their record of patient safety and helping consumers protect themselves from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital of El Paso and The Hospitals of Providence East Campus received “B” grades. University Medical Center of El Paso received a “C” grade. To view the full scores, go online to HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

