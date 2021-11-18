Leapfrog Group has given Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center “A” grades in its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade released Nov. 10. The watchdog group rates U.S. general hospitals on a scale of “A” to “F” based on how well they prevent medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Legent Hospital of El Paso, as well as The Hospitals of Providence’s Memorial and Transmountain hospitals received “B” grades. University Medical Center of El Paso, as well as The Hospitals of Providence’s Sierra and East hospitals received a “C” grade. To view the full scores, go online to HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.