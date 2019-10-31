Leadership Women, the largest women’s leadership development organization in the country, is accepting applications for the Leadership Texas Class of 2020. The program will take place at various dates throughout 2020 at different locations around Texas and around the country. Participants learn about the communities they visit and their opportunities and challenges, develop new leadership skills and gain new perspectives. The organization is accepting applications through Dec. 1. For more information, go online to leadership-women.org/programs/texas.
